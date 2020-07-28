South Dakota sees 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Active cases decline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Tuesday, though active cases declined for the first time this week.

The new cases bring total known cases in South Dakota to 8,492. Active cases fell by 22 to 895. This drop comes after five straight days of rising numbers.

Total deaths due to the disease remained at 123, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Current hospitalizations rise by two to 49.

The state processed 664 tests Monday, just over seven percent of which came back positive.

