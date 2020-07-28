’South Dakota Sweet Miracles’ adapts to pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus pandemic has shut down Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen’s across the nation, however under special circumstances South Dakota Dairy Queens are still finding a way to support the Children’s Miracle Network.

South Dakota’s day to give back to the Children’s Miracle Network is now called South Dakota Sweet Miracles, and that will happen on Thursday, July 30th at Dairy Queen’s across the state.

A South Dakota Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork said, “I love this event because you get something for your donation; buy a blizzard, make miracles.”

DeLon Mork, Owner of the Madison Dairy Queen, has been near the top for the most money raised on Miracle Treat Day for years, and is used to throwing quite the party for the event.

Mork said, “The last ten or twelve years, we’ve had a concert across the street, we’ve had inflatables, kids’ games, all kinds of fun on the street just east of our store.”

However, due to the pandemic Mork adapted and will now sell blizzards to allow social distancing.

He is rerouting his drive-thru and his staff will car hop with orders.

You can also buy a coupon for a blizzard to enjoy at a later date, and Mork says all the extra work is worth it.

“Just knowing all the Children’s Miracle Network does, treating the child and the family with the best care, the best equipment, the best facilities and they treat the families with meals, miles, and lodging. 100% of what you raise, goes to the charities and stays local,” said Mork.

One local family in Madison has experienced what an event like this means first hand.

The Enga’s youngest, Caleb, went from not feeling well one Sunday to surgery and spent nearly a week at Sanford Children’s.

Caleb’s mom, Andrea Enga said, “He had two CT scans, he had ultrasounds, he had x-rays, he had to have two blood transfusions. He was in really tough shape and we didn’t know if we’d still have him so we’re just so grateful to still have our little boy with us.”

Caleb had Meckel diverticulum, an intestine condition, and his parents highlight the importance of the Children Miracle Network.

Caleb’s dad, Jim Enga added, “A lot of parents just simply can’t deal with all of the problems that occur when something unexpected happens, the Children’s Miracle Network helps dramatically with those people that really need the help.”

Some Dairy Queens across South Dakota are doing South Dakota Sweet Miracles a little bit different:

Sioux Falls (all 5 locations)–coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online

Aberdeen—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Brookings–coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online

Canton—coupons available in store only, pre order pickups online

Chamberlain —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

De Smet—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Dell Rapids—coupons available in store only, pre order pickups online

Eagle Butte—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Groton —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Huron—coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Mobridge —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Madison —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Miller —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Mitchell –coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online

Pierre —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup & delivery options online

Redfield— coupons available in store only, pre order pickups online

Sisseton —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Vermillion —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Watertown —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Winner —coupons available in store and online, preorder pickup options online

Yankton –coupons available online only, preorder pickup options online

