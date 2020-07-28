State basketball tournaments were a big endeavor for KSFY in 1980

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday at 6:30 on KDLT we will be airing a half hour special celebrating 60 years on air for both KSFY and KDLT. “Ironically I’ve been Sports Director at one or the other for 34 of my 42 years in Sioux Falls,” says Mark Ovenden. “It’s fun to reflect back on big moments with the stations, like in 1980 when KSFY won the rights to televise the state basketball tournaments for the first time. And with the help of Tom Maxwell, Paul Lepisto and an incredible crew we brought the games to a state-wide audience. In fact, one of our engineers Tom Ohnstad eventually built a remote truck from scratch from an Old Home Bread truck.”

“That’s one of my greatest memories from my years in this market and I feel is was KSFY’s greatest achievement. To this day I’m very proud of how professional and how entertaining the broadcasts were,” says Ovenden.

Watch our 60th Anniversary show Friday at 6:30 on KDLT.

