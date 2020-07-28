Summit League delays start of fall sports due to pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with the Summit League have announced they are pushing back the start of their fall college sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will delay the start for member institutions until Sept. 23, officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement will impact the fall sports calendar for both South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota. However, it does not impact their football schedules, as compete in the Missouri Valley Conference in that sport.

The delay will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women’s soccer, men’s soccer and volleyball. Competitive schedule for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball.

According to a press release from the league, the Summit League’s Presidents Council continues to meet and discuss the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on member campuses. They say safety of students and staff is the number one priority.

This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports.

