West Lyon advances to State 2-A baseball semi’s

DES MOINES. IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon Wildcats improved to 15-3 Monday with a 13-3 win over Mid Prairie, Wellman. They scored 4 times in the opening frame without the benefit of a base hit. Josh Van Beek led the offensive attack with 4 RBI’s and Jackson Kramer had 3 RBI’s. Zach Van Beek scored 4 times for the Wildcats who will play Van Meter in the semi’s Thursday at 4:30. Jalyn Gramstad was the winning pitcher, improving his record to 6-1.

