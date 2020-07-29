10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 28th
8 teams advance to Legion Super Regionals
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League pushed back the start of fall sports Tuesday and the NAIA pushed most of it’s fall championship to the spring. 8 legion teams swept their best of 3 regional playoffs and 2 Iowa girls softball teams had their seasons end at the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
