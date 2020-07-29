6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, though state officials say the surge is in part due to a delay with the state’s data processing.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed six new deaths and 149 new cases on Wednesday.

The new deaths bringing the state’s total to 129. The victims were all men. Three were over age 80, two were in their 60s, and one was in his 50s. They were residents of Brown, Minnehaha, Lincoln, Lyman, Roberts, and Union counties.

Wednesday’s additional cases bring total known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota to 8,641. Active cases rose by eight to 903.

Health officials say many of Wednesday’s cases should have been included in Tuesday’s daily total, but they were delayed due to an issue with the state’s daily data extraction. In total, the state processed 2,223 tests Wednesday, 6.7% of which came back positive.

The Department of Health also confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 among campers and staff who attended Camp Judson in Keystone. According to the most recent data, 32 campers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the cases identified are South Dakota residents. Officials say the state continues to investigate positive cases as they are identified and notify close contacts.

Current hospitalizations fell by three to 46.

