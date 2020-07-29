Advertisement

6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, though state officials say the surge is in part due to a delay with the state’s data processing.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed six new deaths and 149 new cases on Wednesday.

The new deaths bringing the state’s total to 129. The victims were all men. Three were over age 80, two were in their 60s, and one was in his 50s. They were residents of Brown, Minnehaha, Lincoln, Lyman, Roberts, and Union counties.

Wednesday’s additional cases bring total known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota to 8,641. Active cases rose by eight to 903.

Health officials say many of Wednesday’s cases should have been included in Tuesday’s daily total, but they were delayed due to an issue with the state’s daily data extraction. In total, the state processed 2,223 tests Wednesday, 6.7% of which came back positive.

The Department of Health also confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 among campers and staff who attended Camp Judson in Keystone. According to the most recent data, 32 campers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the cases identified are South Dakota residents. Officials say the state continues to investigate positive cases as they are identified and notify close contacts.

Current hospitalizations fell by three to 46.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sanford expands COVID-19 antibody testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A test that could determine whether you have had COVID-19 is now available at all Sanford Health locations.

News

Man arrested after allegedly fondling self while driving in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say they have arrested a man after he was spotted fondling himself while driving in Sioux Falls.

National Politics

Oregon governor says US agents will begin leaving Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin a “phased withdrawal” from the city, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested after Aberdeen stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A suspect is behind bars after police say he tried breaking into an Aberdeen apartment and stabbed the man living there.

News

UpSkill aims to bring education to displaced workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Technical colleges offer certificates for qualified workers at a reduced cost.

News

UpSkill aims to bring education to displaced workers - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Technical colleges offer certificates for qualified workers at a reduced cost

News

UpSkill aims to bring education to displaced workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Technical colleges offer certificates for qualified workers at a reduced cost

News

South Dakota man killed in skid steer accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A skid steer accident in north central South Dakota left one man dead, authorities say.

News

Beatles vs. Stones show in Sioux Falls rescheduled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A live music show in Sioux Falls featuring a showdown between two legendary bands has been rescheduled.