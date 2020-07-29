Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Marshall woman credits unique therapy in reversing her lymphoma

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) - Seeing the sunrise every day is not taken for granted after having stage-four lymphoma. Being cancer-free for a year means everything to Myra Konke.

"I could still get tears over it," said Myra.

Her health crisis began back in 2018.

"Middle of the night I had back pains like I was in labor. It was so bad," said Myra.

Doctors tirelessly worked to find a diagnosis.

"A little lump that I had felt. And so I showed her that. So she said we better do a PET scan," said Myra.

"That's when it came back, stage four lymphoma," said Myra.

Myra's husband Dennis was by her side for five days of ongoing chemotherapy.

"96 hours of chemo. Each bag took 24 hours to go through," said Dennis.

Dr. Kelly McCaul is the Directory of Hematology with Avera Medical group. He suggested the next step: CAR T therapy.

"Reprogramming, the immune system with our T cells to attack cancer," said Dr. McCaul.

Extracting the T cells took several hours.

"They take blood out of you. And it runs through a machine, and spin your blood and take your T cells out," said Myra.

Myra's T cells were sent off to a lab.

"Our immune system is important in fending off cancers. And so what we do is we kind of supercharge their own T cells by genetically modifying them," said McCaul.

Myra had lab work, flushing her port and other procedures in her hometown At Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, while CAR T therapy was in Sioux Falls. The communication between the two hospitals was seamless.

"They could read it in Sioux Falls what was going on here," said Myra.

After resting for several months, Myra turned the tide. The CAR T therapy was successful.

"And we try to give them another lease on life so that they're, they're healthy they're happy their quality of life is high, and they can see their family and do the things like what she's doing which is taking care of her great-grandchildren," said McCaul.

“I’m just so hopeful. I’ve had a whole year that I didn’t necessarily plan on having, everything’s good,” said Myra.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to expire.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Community offers more visiting options

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
"And you're feeling alone and isolated. And now that they're able to see their families, there's a smile on their face. They seem much more peaceful there. They see a reason to just keep going," said Ronk.

Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Retirement community offers social distancing visiting options

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
Avera Medical Minute: Prince of Peace Retirement community offers social distancing visiting options during the warmer weather. Visitors can reserve a thirty minute timeslot outdoors. If the weather turns, visiting can transition inside.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Phil Schreck speaks out on prostate testing

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Although Phil could have chosen to watch and wait, he decided to have his prostate removed.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Orthopedic Urgent Care

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Orthopedic urgent care

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: NICU offers newborns best environment to thrive

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Each baby has a different path. breathing, body temperature regulation, and eating are all the focus until the day they graduate.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Shingles vaccine can keep painful rash from occurring

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"So it's caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and it lives in somebody's nerve root and for whatever reason, it gets activated," said Doctor McElroy.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Sports camp safety during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"We continue the screening. We try to continue as much as possible, the six feet distancing... in all of this there's handwashing you know there's good hygiene, to try to make sure that we don't have spread during the summer," said Kueter.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Skincare while wearing a mask

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Wearing a mask is important, but it can irritate your skin. Two Avera dermatologists share their insight.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Elimination Diet can improve gut health, reduce symptoms

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
A Sioux Falls woman was able to get rid of her aches and pains by changing her diet.