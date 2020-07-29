Advertisement

BBB: Unmarked packages of seeds likely part of “Brushing Scam”

Photo of mystery seeds and packaging, courtesy Minnesota Dept. of Agriculture
Photo of mystery seeds and packaging, courtesy Minnesota Dept. of Agriculture(Dakota News Now)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents in the Sioux Falls area have recently been reporting that they’ve been receiving unmarked packages of seeds in the mail, that they didn’t order.

These mysterious packages bear a Chinese return address and may be labeled as jewelry, small electronics, or some other item.

These unsolicited packages of seeds aren’t just turning up in mailboxes in Sioux Falls. In fact, similar incidents have been reported in 27 states.

South Dakota Better Business Bureau Director, Jesse Schmidt, says these packages of seeds could be part of a “brushing scam,” where by sending you a package, a third-party company from China can use your information to boost the reviews on their product or website.

“Companies, like Amazon, require that reviews can be connected to an actual purchase so if this seller can show that they sent a product to your house, then they’ll also set up a fake account where you’ll fill out a positive review on their product,” Schmidt said.

While the BBB says a brushing scam is likely the source of the seeds, Schmidt warns that hasn’t been confirmed yet, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“We don’t know what these seeds are, they could be an invasive species, so we would suggest that you not throw them in the trash can, and certainly don’t plant them,” Schmidt said.

With these mystery packages arriving in more than two dozen states, local departments of agriculture are sending out their own warnings, asking those who receive these seeds to keep the packaging and contact your state’s Department of Agriculture.

Schmidt says, while a brushing scam isn’t as threatening as a common credit card or social security scam if you receive a phony package in the mail, it’s probably still a good idea to change any old or commonly used online passwords you have.

“This is pretty innocuous, it doesn’t appear to be that big a deal, but it does tell us that your online information has been compromised somewhere along the way,” Schmidt said.

South Dakotans receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail should do the following:

  • Do not plant the seeds
  • Save the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label
  • Contact the SDDA at 605.773.5425 or email agmail@state.sd.us with the following information:
  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Date received
  • Number of packages

Minnesotans should do the following if they have received unsolicited packages of seeds.

  • Do not throw away the package or its contents.
  • Do not plant the seeds.
  • Contact Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us and provide your name, contact information, and the date the package was received.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Renderings of new Sioux Falls Public Safety Training Center released

Updated: 2 hours ago
Land was recently purchased near 60th Street North and Sycamore for the new facility.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

News

’South Dakota Sweet Miracles’ adapts to pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
’South Dakota Sweet Miracles’ adapts to pandemic

News

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to expire.

Latest News

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr defends aggressive federal response to protests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

Sports

Summit League delays start of fall sports due to pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials with the Summit League have announced they are pushing back the start of their fall college sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

South Dakota sees 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Active cases decline

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Tuesday, though active cases declined for the first time this week.

News

Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after robbery results in shots being fired

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a Sioux Falls convenience resulted in one of the suspects firing a gun.

News

Robbery Surveillance footage 7.28

Updated: 11 hours ago
Surveillance video released by SFPD