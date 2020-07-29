Beatles vs. Stones show in Sioux Falls rescheduled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A live music show in Sioux Falls featuring a showdown between two legendary bands has been rescheduled.

Beatles vs. Stones will come to the Orpheum Theater on Sept. 17. The production had initially been scheduled for May 20, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The show features music from two nationally touring tribute bands - Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.siouxfallsorpheum.com or by phone at (605) 367-6000.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.