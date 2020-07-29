Advertisement

Highlights of Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Renner and RC Post 320 advancing to Super Regionals

All 8 teams sweep the best of 3 regional series
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big night for 7 of the top 8 seeds in legion baseball in South Dakota. All 8 of the regionals were swept in 2 games Tuesday with SF East as the 7th seed being eliminated by Rapid City Post 320. We have highlights of that along with convincing sweeps by Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and Renner. And the other 4 teams to advance to the Super Regionals were Watertown, Pierre, Mitchell and Rapid City Post 22.

The Super Regionals will also be a best of 3 starting Monday night with RC Post 22, Brandon Valley, Watertown and Pierre all hosting as it gets re-seeded. They were the top 4 seeds going into the state tournament. Winners of the next round will advance to the State Tournament at the site of the highest seed.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Roosevelt girls Oregon victory was great memory for Mark O.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Roosevelt girls basketball team provided an incredible memory in 1999

Sports

Summit League pushes fall sports back to late September

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Summit League pushes back the start of fall sports

Sports

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 28th

Updated: 10 minutes ago
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 28th

Sports

Canaries rally past Milkmen with 4-run 8th inning

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Canaries rally past Milkmen with 4-run 8th inning, Logan Landon homers and drives in 2

Latest News

Sports

Summit League delays start of fall sports due to pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials with the Summit League have announced they are pushing back the start of their fall college sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Mitchell’s Hawkins heading to SDSU as baseball pitcher

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
Mitchell's Hawkins to play baseball at SDSU

Sports

State basketball tournaments were a big endeavor for KSFY in 1980

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
State basketball tournaments were big for KSFY in 1980's

Sports

West Lyon advances to State 2-A baseball semi’s

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
West Lyon rolls into State 2-A semi's in baseball with 13-3 win over Mid Prairie, Wellman

Sports

NSIC to delay fall sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
NSIC to delay fall sports

Sports

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 27th

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 27th