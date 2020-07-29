Highlights of Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Renner and RC Post 320 advancing to Super Regionals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big night for 7 of the top 8 seeds in legion baseball in South Dakota. All 8 of the regionals were swept in 2 games Tuesday with SF East as the 7th seed being eliminated by Rapid City Post 320. We have highlights of that along with convincing sweeps by Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and Renner. And the other 4 teams to advance to the Super Regionals were Watertown, Pierre, Mitchell and Rapid City Post 22.

The Super Regionals will also be a best of 3 starting Monday night with RC Post 22, Brandon Valley, Watertown and Pierre all hosting as it gets re-seeded. They were the top 4 seeds going into the state tournament. Winners of the next round will advance to the State Tournament at the site of the highest seed.

