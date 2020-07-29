KSFY, KDLT 60th Anniversary Special to air Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both KDLT and KSFY first took to the airwaves 60 years ago this summer. But many elements of each station - including their call letters - were very different than they are today.

From early days as KORN and KSOO, to their union under Dakota News Now, the stations have gone through many changes - some small, some foundational. Yet many of their most important principles remained the same.

To celebrate 60 years of television, Dakota News Now is producing a 30-minute special to look back at our history. Our 60th Anniversary Special airs 6:30 p.m. on Friday. It will re-air Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on KSFY and again at noon Sunday on KSFY.

