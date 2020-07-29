Man arrested after allegedly fondling self while driving in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they have arrested a man after he was spotted fondling himself while driving in Sioux Falls.

A witness noticed a car swerving on 57th Street near Kline Avenue Tuesday afternoon. When the witness pulled up beside the car, he saw the driver masturbating, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The witness called police, and continued to follow the vehicle while talking with dispatchers to get license plate information. Police eventually pulled the suspect over on 57th Street in southeast Sioux Falls.

Clemens identified the suspect as 22-year-old Willyn Labata.

