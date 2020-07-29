Motorcycle sales increase amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just over a week away. With many people trying to find new activities to keep them occupied during the pandemic, some are turning to ride motorcycles.

This is leading to an uptick in motorcycle sales.

Like many other businesses impacted by the brunt of the pandemic, Tom Borchard, with Vern Eide Motoplex, says sales this year started a bit slow.

“At first, we saw the lull that everybody did,” Borchard said.

But as the months continued on, bikes started flying off the showroom floor.

With production plants having to shutter at the beginning of the pandemic, there was even some concern dealers wouldn’t be able to fill the demand.

“We were looking down the barrel of shortages for a while,” Borchard said.

Borchard says the natural social distancing that takes place while riding a motorcycle, no doubt, has been a major factor in this season’s boosted sales.

“We’ve seen huge increases in every segment we sell, between motorcycles, Powersports, ATV’s, everything,” Borchard said. “Motorcycles have been really up, especially the past couple months, we’ve been selling quite a few Indian motorcycles, we’ve sold the vast majority of what we had in stock actually.”

It’s a similar story over at J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls, where owner Jimmy Entenman says used bikes are selling fast.

He added, over 130 new riders have completed J&L’s motorcycle licensing and safety course.

“Used bike has been really, really, well so we are actively buying used bikes out there in the market,” Entenman said. “We’re constantly looking for more used inventory because our used bike sales are a record this year.”

With Rally week just around the corner, Jimmy says it’s great to see people out riding and making the most of their summer during these unprecedented times.

“I think no matter what’s going on in the world today, people are going to get out and ride their Harley-Davidson, or their motorcycles,” Entenman said. “You’re not going to tell someone that they can’t do that, and they’re going to go out and they are going to enjoy the black hills, and they going to enjoy their two wheels.”

Entenman says, while the riding season is already in full swing, there’s still plenty of time to get on a motorcycle this year.

