Advertisement

Motorcycle sales increase amid pandemic

Motorcycle sales increase amid pandemic
Motorcycle sales increase amid pandemic(Scott Engen)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just over a week away. With many people trying to find new activities to keep them occupied during the pandemic, some are turning to ride motorcycles.

This is leading to an uptick in motorcycle sales.

Like many other businesses impacted by the brunt of the pandemic, Tom Borchard, with Vern Eide Motoplex, says sales this year started a bit slow.

“At first, we saw the lull that everybody did,” Borchard said.

But as the months continued on, bikes started flying off the showroom floor.

With production plants having to shutter at the beginning of the pandemic, there was even some concern dealers wouldn’t be able to fill the demand.

“We were looking down the barrel of shortages for a while,” Borchard said.

Borchard says the natural social distancing that takes place while riding a motorcycle, no doubt, has been a major factor in this season’s boosted sales.

“We’ve seen huge increases in every segment we sell, between motorcycles, Powersports, ATV’s, everything,” Borchard said. “Motorcycles have been really up, especially the past couple months, we’ve been selling quite a few Indian motorcycles, we’ve sold the vast majority of what we had in stock actually.”

It’s a similar story over at J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls, where owner Jimmy Entenman says used bikes are selling fast.

He added, over 130 new riders have completed J&L’s motorcycle licensing and safety course.

“Used bike has been really, really, well so we are actively buying used bikes out there in the market,” Entenman said. “We’re constantly looking for more used inventory because our used bike sales are a record this year.”

With Rally week just around the corner, Jimmy says it’s great to see people out riding and making the most of their summer during these unprecedented times.

“I think no matter what’s going on in the world today, people are going to get out and ride their Harley-Davidson, or their motorcycles,” Entenman said. “You’re not going to tell someone that they can’t do that, and they’re going to go out and they are going to enjoy the black hills, and they going to enjoy their two wheels.”

Entenman says, while the riding season is already in full swing, there’s still plenty of time to get on a motorcycle this year.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake Area Tech seeking new law enforcement accreditation

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Area Tech's Law Enforcement program seeks international accreditation

News

Feeding South Dakota reports need more than doubling in one year

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
A bag of groceries is growing more precious for South Dakota families impacted by the pandemic. Matt Gassen from Feeding South Dakota says they're reaching out across the region.

News

Pandemic preparations for 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Pandemic preparations for 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair

National Politics

US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin a “phased withdrawal” from the city, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

Latest News

News

KSFY, KDLT 60th Anniversary Special to air Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both KDLT and KSFY first took to the airwaves 60 years ago this summer. But many elements of each station - including their call letters - were very different than they are today.

News

Sioux Falls woman accused of biting officer during arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked an officer who was attempting to arrest her for an alleged assault.

News

6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, though state officials say the surge is in part due to a delay with the state’s data processing.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Sanford expands COVID-19 antibody testing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A test that could determine whether you have had COVID-19 is now available at all Sanford Health locations.

News

Man arrested after allegedly fondling self while driving in Sioux Falls

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say they have arrested a man after he was spotted fondling himself while driving in Sioux Falls.