Renderings of new Sioux Falls Public Safety Training Center released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re getting a first look at what a new Public Safety Training Center campus could look like in Sioux Falls.

Land was recently purchased near 60th Street North and Sycamore for the new facility.

Renderings were presented to Sioux Falls city councilors and Minnehaha County Commissioners Tuesday evening showing the campus, which will include classroom space, a fitness center, burn tower, shooting range, and other facilities for law enforcement and first responder training. The campus will also house a 911 dispatch center.

The roughly $50 million project has a goal completion date of fall 2022.

The project still needs approval for a bond ordinance and construction design agreement later this fall.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has voiced support for the “2020 Community Bond,” calling it an opportunity to make a long-term investment in both the public safety team and residents.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert says backing for the project is in juxtaposition to what’s happening in other parts of the country.

“In the national conversation, you’re seeing these discussions about defunding the police and all of these things going on while at the same time as policymakers we’re talking about making a major investment into police and public safety and I’m just really proud of it because I think it sends a really strong message of support from policymakers.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.