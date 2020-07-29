Advertisement

Roosevelt girls Oregon victory was great memory for Mark O.

Riders won Holiday Tournament in 1999 against all odds
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday at 6:30 on KDLT we will be airing a half hour special celebrating 60 years on air for both KSFY and KDLT. It will also air on KSFY over the weekend. I’ve been Sports Director at one or the other for 34 of my 42 years in Sioux Falls and have some great memories. And one of the best involved a girls basketball team that was in the midst of a 111 game winning streak.

Easily one of the most memorable sporting events I’ve covered was when I went with the Roosevelt girls to Oregon in 1999. They had to get special permission from the South Dakota High School Activities Association to play in a Christmas Holiday basketball tournament just outside of Portland since their season had ended in mid November.

My son Ryan went with me during his Christmas break to cheer on his classmates and was he ever in for a treat. The Rough Riders extended their winning streak by winning 4 straight games and the tournament championship! I had coaches from colleges all over the country asking me about where the girls were going to play in college. It was truly a Hoosiers story but even better. The girls from South Dakota went up against the best players and teams from around the country and came home smiling from ear to ear... I’m just glad I was there!

