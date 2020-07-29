Advertisement

Sanford expands COVID-19 antibody testing

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A test that could determine whether you have had COVID-19 is now available at all Sanford Health locations.

Sanford announced on Wednesday that COVID-19 antibody testing is now available at all its clinics and labs in the Upper Midwest.

The testing had previously been available in limited locations.

Antibodies are an immune system response formed to attack a virus. If antibodies are found, it is likely the person has previously had, or been exposed to, COVID-19. A lack of antibodies suggests the individual has not previously had the virus, or recently had the virus and antibodies have not yet been created. Health officials say false positive and false negative results are possible.

The direct access test for antibodies is available for $65 and does not require approval from a doctor. Because this is a direct access test, insurance is not billed and payment is required at the time of service.

