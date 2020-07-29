Advertisement

Sioux Falls woman accused of biting officer during arrest

Generic police lights photo provided by MGN
Generic police lights photo provided by MGN(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked an officer who was attempting to arrest her for an alleged assault.

Police received a report of a woman refusing to leave an apartment on S. Rock Creek Drive around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, the suspect, 29-year-old Regina Younis, attacked the resident of the apartment with a metal object after he asked her to leave.

Clemens said when police arrived to arrest her, she bit one of the officers on the hand. Neither the officer nor the victim received serious injuries.

Younis is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, and failure to vacate.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin a “phased withdrawal” from the city, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

News

KSFY, KDLT 60th Anniversary Special to air Friday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both KDLT and KSFY first took to the airwaves 60 years ago this summer. But many elements of each station - including their call letters - were very different than they are today.

News

6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, though state officials say the surge is in part due to a delay with the state’s data processing.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sanford expands COVID-19 antibody testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A test that could determine whether you have had COVID-19 is now available at all Sanford Health locations.

News

Man arrested after allegedly fondling self while driving in Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say they have arrested a man after he was spotted fondling himself while driving in Sioux Falls.

News

Suspect arrested after Aberdeen stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A suspect is behind bars after police say he tried breaking into an Aberdeen apartment and stabbed the man living there.

News

UpSkill aims to bring education to displaced workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Technical colleges offer certificates for qualified workers at a reduced cost.

News

UpSkill aims to bring education to displaced workers - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Technical colleges offer certificates for qualified workers at a reduced cost

News

UpSkill aims to bring education to displaced workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Technical colleges offer certificates for qualified workers at a reduced cost