Sioux Falls woman accused of biting officer during arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked an officer who was attempting to arrest her for an alleged assault.

Police received a report of a woman refusing to leave an apartment on S. Rock Creek Drive around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, the suspect, 29-year-old Regina Younis, attacked the resident of the apartment with a metal object after he asked her to leave.

Clemens said when police arrived to arrest her, she bit one of the officers on the hand. Neither the officer nor the victim received serious injuries.

Younis is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, and failure to vacate.

