South Dakota man killed in skid steer accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A skid steer accident in north central South Dakota left one man dead, authorities say.

The accident took place Monday in Walworth County, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The Walworth County Sheriff received a report of a man caught between a loader and the cab of a skid steer. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Hosmer, died at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. The man’s name has not yet been released.

