Storms South, Mild North

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to continue to see two different areas of weather play out across our area. If you live in the north, expect mild and comfortable conditions through tonight. To the south, we’re tracking more showers and thunderstorms. The threat for heavy rain will exist tonight primarily in the southwestern parts of the area.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather to the south which simply means a couple of storms could briefly become severe for large hail and damaging wind gusts. The main concern we’re tracking tonight will be for heavy rainfall especially in the southwestern portions of the region. We saw some heavy rain in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa last night and that same threat will exist tonight from around Winner and going west.

There will be a slight chance for storms along and west of the Missouri for Thursday as temperatures warm up to the mid 80′s. Friday will bring more sunshine with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80′s to near 90. There will be a chance for some showers and storms late Friday night and into Saturday mainly in northern South Dakota. The threat for severe weather is low.

This weekend, expect a comfortable weekend overall with highs in the lower to mid 80′s and sunshine! A spotty storm will be possible south of I-90 on Saturday, but everyone will stay dry for Sunday. We’ll begin next week with more sunshine and highs in the mid 80′s and eventually see highs climb into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by the end of next week.

