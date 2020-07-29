Summit League pushes fall sports back to late September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League’s Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League’s Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women’s soccer, men’s soccer and volleyball. Competitive schedule for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball.Training and practices may continue to be conducted at the discretion of each institution in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.The Joint Council continues to meet and discuss the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on member campuses. The number one priority continues to be the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.The President’s Council acknowledges the need to be flexible in this ever-changing environment and will continue to monitor national developments related to the pandemic and its impact on the League.This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports. If necessary, any decisions involving those seasons will be made at a later date.

Story courtesy Summit League

