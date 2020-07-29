Advertisement

Summit League pushes fall sports back to late September

Fall sports will have to wait
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League’s Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League’s Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women’s soccer, men’s soccer and volleyball. Competitive schedule for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball.Training and practices may continue to be conducted at the discretion of each institution in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.The Joint Council continues to meet and discuss the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on member campuses. The number one priority continues to be the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.The President’s Council acknowledges the need to be flexible in this ever-changing environment and will continue to monitor national developments related to the pandemic and its impact on the League.This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports. If necessary, any decisions involving those seasons will be made at a later date.

Story courtesy Summit League

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Roosevelt girls Oregon victory was great memory for Mark O.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Roosevelt girls basketball team provided an incredible memory in 1999

Sports

Highlights of Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Renner and RC Post 320 advancing to Super Regionals

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Top 6 seeds advance in legion regional tournament Tuesday as all 8 series were sweeps

Sports

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 28th

Updated: 9 minutes ago
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 28th

Sports

Canaries rally past Milkmen with 4-run 8th inning

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Canaries rally past Milkmen with 4-run 8th inning, Logan Landon homers and drives in 2

Latest News

Sports

Summit League delays start of fall sports due to pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials with the Summit League have announced they are pushing back the start of their fall college sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Mitchell’s Hawkins heading to SDSU as baseball pitcher

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
Mitchell's Hawkins to play baseball at SDSU

Sports

State basketball tournaments were a big endeavor for KSFY in 1980

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
State basketball tournaments were big for KSFY in 1980's

Sports

West Lyon advances to State 2-A baseball semi’s

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
West Lyon rolls into State 2-A semi's in baseball with 13-3 win over Mid Prairie, Wellman

Sports

NSIC to delay fall sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
NSIC to delay fall sports

Sports

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 27th

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 27th