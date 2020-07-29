Suspect arrested after Aberdeen stabbing

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect is behind bars after police say he tried breaking into an Aberdeen apartment and stabbed the man living there.

Police say the suspect broke into an apartment near State Street and 9th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The resident confronted the suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

Officers soon found and arrested the suspect. Thirty-year-old Abdihakim Ismail of Aberdeen is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to an Aberdeen hospital for surgery. Police say he is expected to be released Wednesday.

