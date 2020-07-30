SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Heidi Vortherms struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced during a game against Wisconsin in USA Softball's 18U National Tournament. She'd go on to help her South Dakota Renegades team finish as runner up.

With runners on Brookings Jake Ammann lives up to his team’s Bandit nickname against Brandon Valley.

Sioux Falls West Keaton Hartman shows off his arm, stunning an East runner for a rare 8-3 double play.

The South Dakota Gold very nearly turn a triple play, started by Emma Osmundson’s diving grab, and ending up as an 8-2-5 double play.

Topping our countdown is Jalyn Gramstad doing a little bit of everything for West Lyon in the substate final against Unity Christian. On the mound he struck out 10 and threw a two hitter, while driving in a pair of runs in the Wildcats 3-0 victory, sending them to the state tournament for the first time in 24 years.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

