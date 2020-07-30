Advertisement

Canaries go for 3rd straight win

Rally falls short against Milkmen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries tried to rally the in the late innings but the Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Birds 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Five home runs were the story of the game for the Milwaukee Milkmen as they score all but one of their run by way of the long ball. The Canaries rallied back once to tie the game in the sixth but stranded runners in scoring position in each of the last three innings.

The Canaries took a brief lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by KC Huth to score Mike Hart from second giving the Birds the 1-0 advantage.

Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the third. Mason Davis led off the inning with a solo home run to even the score at one. Logan Trowbridge then singled and stole second base before Brett Vertigan drove him in on an RBI single giving the Milkmen the 2-1 lead.

Milwaukee scored two runs in the each of the next two innings thanks to a two-run home run in the fourth and back-to-back solo home runs in the fifth. That extended the lead to 6-1.

Sioux Falls battled back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Long led off the inning by being hit with a pitch. Two outs later Long used his speed to score from first on a Jabari Henry double. Alay Lago then dribbled a hard hit single up the middle to score Henry. Damek Tomscha then followed with a two-run home run to make it 6-5 Milkmen.

The Birds tied things up in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and no one out, Andrew Ely hit a sacrifice fly to score Grant Kay. Ryan Long was tagged out on the play trying to go from second to third for out number two. The next batter, Jabari Henry, flied out to the right-field warning track to end the inning

Milwaukee's Adam Walker hit his second home run of the game in top of the seventh. This time it was a two-run blast to give Milwaukee the lead back 8-6.

The Birds threatened to score in each of the final three innings, but the fell 8-6 to Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries and Milwaukee Milkmen meet in the rubber game of the three game set Friday July 30. Jake Zokan will take the mound for Sioux Falls with Taylor Ahearn getting the start for Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

