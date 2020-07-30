Advertisement

Chicago police officer, suspected gunman shot at station

Police said the alleged gunman was also shot and taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate word on that person's condition.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — An officer was shot at a Chicago police station on the city’s North Side on Thursday, authorities said.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the officer was rushed to Illinois Masonic Center for treatment. The department said in a tweet that another officer who may have been injured was taken to Loyola Hospital, but it had no information on the conditions of either officer.

Police said the alleged gunman was also shot and taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Authorities haven't released the names of the officers or the alleged assailant.

