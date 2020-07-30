Advertisement

Cizek’s shot, Jacks title and USD’s WNIT championship are memorable moments

More memorable moments for Mark O.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday at 6:30 on KDLT we will be airing a half hour special celebrating 60 years on air for both KSFY and KDLT. It will also air on KSFY over the weekend. As Sports Director at both for over 3 decades, I’ve seen some incredible stuff during my time at both stations.

Sid Bostic’s shot heard round the world was before I arrived in South Dakota, when SDSU won a national title in men’s basketball.

But I was in St. Joe’s, Missouri when Stacey Cizek hit the most unlikely bank shot for “3″ to send the semi-final game to overtime for the Jackrabbits and they went on to win that game and the national title in their final season of Division II in 2003. That was definitely one of those “wow” moments.

That also applied when the U-S-D women won the W-N-I-T title in Vermillion. That was a team that could have done lots of damage in the NCAA tournament, but they rolled to the title of the W-N-I-T in front of the most energetic basketball crowds I’ve ever seen during all the years of playing in the Dakotadome.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Huset’s GM is excited about future at the track

Updated: 1 hour ago
Huset's GM is excited for the future at the track

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 29th

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 29th

Sports

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Canaries go for 3rd straight win

Updated: 1 hour ago
Canaries go for 3rd straight win

Latest News

National

Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

Updated: 18 hours ago
A re-opening night doubleheader inside the bubble at Walt Disney World awaits Thursday, when New Orleans takes on Utah before a matchup of the two teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Sports

Roosevelt girls Oregon victory was great memory for Mark O.

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
Roosevelt girls basketball team provided an incredible memory in 1999

Sports

Highlights of Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Renner and RC Post 320 advancing to Super Regionals

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
Top 6 seeds advance in legion regional tournament Tuesday as all 8 series were sweeps

Sports

Summit League pushes fall sports back to late September

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT
Summit League pushes back the start of fall sports

Sports

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 28th

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 28th

Sports

Canaries rally past Milkmen with 4-run 8th inning

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
Canaries rally past Milkmen with 4-run 8th inning, Logan Landon homers and drives in 2