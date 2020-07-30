Cizek’s shot, Jacks title and USD’s WNIT championship are memorable moments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday at 6:30 on KDLT we will be airing a half hour special celebrating 60 years on air for both KSFY and KDLT. It will also air on KSFY over the weekend. As Sports Director at both for over 3 decades, I’ve seen some incredible stuff during my time at both stations.

Sid Bostic’s shot heard round the world was before I arrived in South Dakota, when SDSU won a national title in men’s basketball.

But I was in St. Joe’s, Missouri when Stacey Cizek hit the most unlikely bank shot for “3″ to send the semi-final game to overtime for the Jackrabbits and they went on to win that game and the national title in their final season of Division II in 2003. That was definitely one of those “wow” moments.

That also applied when the U-S-D women won the W-N-I-T title in Vermillion. That was a team that could have done lots of damage in the NCAA tournament, but they rolled to the title of the W-N-I-T in front of the most energetic basketball crowds I’ve ever seen during all the years of playing in the Dakotadome.

