Advertisement

Continued, first-time unemployment claims decrease in South Dakota

(WVLT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a positive sign for South Dakota’s economy, both initial and continued unemployment claims dropped in the state’s most recent jobs report.

Last week’s initial weekly claims fell by 19 to 772. While this number remains higher than pre-pandemic levels of 200-300 claims, it is substantially lower than the peak of over 8,000 earlier this year.

Continued unemployment claims fell by over 2,000 to 16,600. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Both initial and continued claims had increased in recent weeks after trending downward since early June. The latest jobs reports marks a return toward decreasing unemployment numbers.

“We expect the number of both initial and continued claims to fluctuate week to week,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Some employers are still doing rolling furloughs or temporary bulk layoffs. Any changes, up or down, week to week are not a significant indicator of the overall economy.”

A total of $2.8 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $9.7 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $751,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $96,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $118.9 million on July 26.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll record-breaking

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

News

South Dakota Supreme Court sides with city in building collapse claim

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a negligence lawsuit filed against the City of Sioux Falls in a building collapse in 2016.

News

$1 million donation to boost South Dakota’s mental health response options

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Under the program, law enforcement or probation officers in the field can call the crisis response team at Avera eCARE to request a safety assessment. Officers then provide the person needing help with a tablet for a video session. Once the crisis response team completes the assessment and communicates with law enforcement, they work to establish follow-up care with the local community mental health center.

News

No one hurt after plane makes emergency landing near Watertown

Updated: 2 hours ago
A pilot escaped injury after making an emergency landing in northeast South Dakota.

Latest News

News

Tyson Foods to increase virus testing in US meat plants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tyson Foods says it plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect its workers.

News

The coronavirus takes a toll on summer jobs for South Dakota students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The coronavirus takes a toll on summer jobs for South Dakota students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The coronavirus takes a toll on summer jobs for South Dakota students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National Politics

Senator, union leader: Postal Service considers downsizing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.

National

Farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.