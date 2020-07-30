Driver cited after rollover on 41st Street in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A driver was cited after police say they caused a rollover crash on one of Sioux Falls’ busiest streets.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on W. 41st Street near Grange Avenue.

Police say a pickup struck an SUV, causing the SUV to roll. The driver the SUV was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was cited for careless driving.

Traffic on 41st Street was backed up for roughly an hour as authorities investigated the crash.

