Huset’s GM is excited about future at the track

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been four years since the track was open for business and thanks to Tod Quiring and his group, there will be races on Sunday nights next summer, just like the old days. But there will also be 3 weekends of festivities yet this fall starting Sunday night and the World of Outlaws will be here for 2 days of races on Labor Day weekend. Track General Manager Doug Johnson, who grew up going to races at Huset’s knows this was a sure thing for the ownership group and also for local fans. ”Well I think the tradition. The Rubins did a great job of building this up over the years and there’s so much passion from the race fans in the Sioux Falls area and there’s so many race fans. You talk to race fans all over the country and they’ll tell you how passionate the Sioux Falls race fans are. And that’s what I think will make this place special and give us a lead in to have some big events,” says Johnson.

Sunday night’s winner will pocket $20,000... The Outlaws coming for 2 days is huge. And there will be plenty more next summer along with using the track for things other than races.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.