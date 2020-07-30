No one hurt after plane makes emergency landing near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pilot escaped injury after making an emergency landing in northeast South Dakota.

Watertown dispatch got a call just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday that an emergency landing was being attempted roughly ten miles south of Watertown.

Several agencies, including the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol, responded to the area to look for the plane. About an hour later, the airplane was located southwest of Castlewood.

The 27-year-old female pilot was checked over at the scene by emergency responders.

Dakota Radio Group reports the cause of the emergency landing was engine failure.

The plane had taken off from the Madison area and was heading for Watertown.

