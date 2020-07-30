Advertisement

Pilot escapes injuries after emergency landing in Hamlin County field

Plane makes emergency landing in Hamlin Co. field
Plane makes emergency landing in Hamlin Co. field(Hamlin County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 27-year-old airplane pilot appears to be okay after an emergency landing in a Hamlin County field.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, her plane went down near 456th Avenue and 185th Street southwest of Castlewood sometime around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The plane had taken off from the Madison area and was heading for Watertown when it experienced engine failure mid-flight.

Emergency personnel from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlin County Emergency Management, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Watertown Airport Personnel, and Codington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to locate the aircraft.

The pilot was checked over by the Castlewood ambulance but received no injuries from the incident.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SFSD teachers create socially distant classrooms

Updated: 1 hours ago
Teachers at schools like John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls are already working on arranging their classrooms in a way that focuses on social distancing.

News

Lake Area Tech seeking new law enforcement accreditation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Area Tech's Law Enforcement program seeks international accreditation

News

Feeding South Dakota reports need more than doubling in one year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
A bag of groceries is growing more precious for South Dakota families impacted by the pandemic. Matt Gassen from Feeding South Dakota says they're reaching out across the region.

News

Motorcycle sales increase amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Motorcycle sales increase amid pandemic

Latest News

News

Pandemic preparations for 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Pandemic preparations for 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair

National Politics

US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin a “phased withdrawal” from the city, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

News

KSFY, KDLT 60th Anniversary Special to air Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Both KDLT and KSFY first took to the airwaves 60 years ago this summer. But many elements of each station - including their call letters - were very different than they are today.

News

Sioux Falls woman accused of biting officer during arrest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked an officer who was attempting to arrest her for an alleged assault.

News

6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, though state officials say the surge is in part due to a delay with the state’s data processing.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 10 hours ago