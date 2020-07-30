Pilot escapes injuries after emergency landing in Hamlin County field

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 27-year-old airplane pilot appears to be okay after an emergency landing in a Hamlin County field.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, her plane went down near 456th Avenue and 185th Street southwest of Castlewood sometime around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The plane had taken off from the Madison area and was heading for Watertown when it experienced engine failure mid-flight.

Emergency personnel from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlin County Emergency Management, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Watertown Airport Personnel, and Codington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to locate the aircraft.

The pilot was checked over by the Castlewood ambulance but received no injuries from the incident.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.