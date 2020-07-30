Sioux Falls police arrest suspect after stabbing leaves victim in critical condition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is behind bars after a Sioux Falls stabbing left one person seriously hurt.

The stabbing took place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near 11th Street and Summit Avenue. Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jarrod LaFramboise, got into an argument with the 21-year-old victim because LaFramboise believed he was “plotting against him.” During the argument, LaFramboise stabbed the suspect.

Police arrested LaFramboise on aggravated assault charges.

The suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition.

