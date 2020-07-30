South Dakota official issue warning over toxic hand sanitizers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials are urging people to check their hand sanitizers after several hospitalizations in the state, including one death, were linked to sanitizers made with methanol.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton issued the advisory Thursday morning during the state’s coronavirus briefing. He said three people in South Dakota have been hospitalized after using this type of sanitizer, and one person has died from it.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about several methanol-based hand sanitizers earlier this summer.

Clayton said if you have any hand sanitizer containing methanol, throw it away immediately.

