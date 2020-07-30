Advertisement

South Dakota records 44 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Thursday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday, though active cases fell statewide.

The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 8,685. Active cases fell by 37 to 866.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in South Dakota. The state’s total remains at 129.

Current hospitalizations dropped by two to 44. Only two percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospital beds are occupied.

The state processed 631 tests Thursday, just under seven percent of which came back positive. The positivity rate in the state has been hovering between five and eight percent the past several weeks.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

