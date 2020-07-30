South Dakota Supreme Court sides with city in building collapse claim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a negligence lawsuit filed against the City of Sioux Falls in a building collapse in 2016.

Emily Fodness suffered extensive injuries and was trapped for hours in the rubble of a building that collapsed during a renovation project in downtown Sioux Falls.

Fodness and her parents, who lived in an apartment above the building, claimed the city was negligent in granting a building permit to Hultgren Construction, which did not include any architectural or structural plans.

The Fodnesses say the city knew of Hultgren’s violations of past construction permits when it applied for permission to renovate two adjoining structures. The collapse occurred when Hultgren was removing a load bearing wall.

