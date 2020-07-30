Advertisement

Thune, Johnson weigh in on Trump’s push to delay election

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are just over three months away from the presidential election, and the Coronavirus pandemic continues to raise questions around the event.

President Trump tweeted his stance on the growing interest of mail in voting Thursday morning, saying the 2020 election with be inaccurate and fraudulent, and asking for a delay in the election.

However, South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson believes the election must go on as planned.

Johnson said, “For 175 years this country has had elections on the first Tuesday after the first Monday, that’s a time honor tradition. That’s the kind of thing that we’ve done during world wars, during pandemics, during depressions and having that kind of stability really provides a lot of legitimacy around election day.”

Senator John Thune shared his similar thoughts on the November 3rd election with CNN saying, “I think we’ve had elections every November since about 1788, and I expect that will be the case again this year.”

Even with the president pushing to delay the election, the constitution doesn’t give the executive branch that power.

Johnson added, “Federal election day is set by federal law which would take an act of congress to change that.”

And Johnson expands by highlighting that South Dakota has already had a successful election during this pandemic.

“Clearly COVID-19 complicates things, but the good news is we already have the tools needed to ensure that we can vote in a safe way during a pandemic,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, over half of South Dakota voters in the primary voted remotely.

“Well 58% of primary voters voted early, they didn’t wait for the election day. I’m sure a lot of that was driven by COVID-19 concerns, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see also a lot of early voting in the lead up to November,” said Johnson.

The Minnehaha County Auditor’s office says there are already 100,000 requests for early voting ballots across the state of South Dakota for the upcoming presidential election in November.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several Northern State students test positive for COVID-19 after youth athletics camps

Updated: 2 hours ago
Northern State University is taking precautions after eight students and one youth camp member tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.

News

Driver cited after rollover on 41st Street in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A driver is facing charges after police say they caused a rollover crash on one of Sioux Falls’ busiest streets.

News

Sioux Falls police arrest suspect after stabbing leaves victim in critical condition

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say one person is behind bars after a Sioux Falls stabbing left one person seriously hurt.

Latest News

News

South Dakota official issue warning over toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials are urging people to check their hand sanitizers after several hospitalizations in the state, including one death, were linked to sanitizers made with methanol.

News

South Dakota records 44 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases decline Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday, though active cases fell statewide.

News

South Dakota Supreme Court sides with city in building collapse claim

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a negligence lawsuit filed against the City of Sioux Falls in a building collapse in 2016.

News

$1 million donation to boost South Dakota’s mental health response options

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Under the program, law enforcement or probation officers in the field can call the crisis response team at Avera eCARE to request a safety assessment. Officers then provide the person needing help with a tablet for a video session. Once the crisis response team completes the assessment and communicates with law enforcement, they work to establish follow-up care with the local community mental health center.

News

Continued, first-time unemployment claims decrease in South Dakota

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
In a positive sign for South Dakota’s economy, both initial and continued unemployment claims dropped in the state’s most recent jobs report.

News

No one hurt after plane makes emergency landing near Watertown

Updated: 11 hours ago
A pilot escaped injury after making an emergency landing in northeast South Dakota.