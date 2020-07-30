Tyson Foods to increase virus testing in US meat plants

Tyson Foods says it plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect its workers.

The Arkansas-based company will randomly test employees who have no symptoms, as well as those with symptoms.

The tests are on top of daily screenings when workers arrive at Tyson’s 140 U.S. production facilities.

Meatpacking plants have been particularly susceptible to the coronavirus because of their often crowded conditions. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents many of Tyson’s 120,000 U.S. workers, says other meat processing companies should follow Tyson’s lead.

