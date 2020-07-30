Advertisement

Warmer for Friday Followed by a Cool Down

Storms Possible Friday Night
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mild conditions will stick around throughout the remainder of the day today leading us into morning lows on Friday morning around 60. We’ll have quite a few mornings coming up with comfortable starts to the day. Perfect for opening those windows!

As for Friday, a brief warm up will settle in. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80′s north and east and even get to the lower 90′s to the west. A cold front is going to move through Friday night and into Saturday which will help to develop some showers and thunderstorms along it especially in northern South Dakota. The threat for severe weather is low.

As the cold front moves south on Saturday, we may see the chance for a few pop up showers and storms primarily along and south of I-90. Again, the threat for severe weather is low. Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 80′s and then on Sunday highs will be in the upper 70′s! Comfortable air sticks around to start next week with highs only getting into the upper 70′s.

Warmer air will slowly move in as next week progresses. We’ll be back in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by the end of next week. Our next rain chances will be in Wednesday and Friday of next week.

