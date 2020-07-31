A memorable day for Ryan Miller at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’ve seen numerous individual perfomances in my 42 years of covering sports in South Dakota. But I can’t recall a finer one, especially on such a big stage than that day in March of 1998 at Frost Arena in Brookings when Ryan Miller was unstoppable for the Northern Wolves in a region championship game.

The Jackrabbits had a huge advantage with their always vocal home fans. But that didn’t phase Ryan who was hitting shots from everywhere for head coach Bob Olson.

The Wolves had made the move to Division II after being dominant in the NAIA ranks... But this was a major challenge.

Mike Miller’s older brother rose to the occasion. He tossed in 45 points and Northern pulled off the stunner 88-82. Jackrabbit fans weren’t happy, but they were impressed!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.