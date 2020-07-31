Advertisement

A memorable day for Ryan Miller at Frost Arena

Mike's older brother was on fire against the Jacks
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’ve seen numerous individual perfomances in my 42 years of covering sports in South Dakota. But I can’t recall a finer one, especially on such a big stage than that day in March of 1998 at Frost Arena in Brookings when Ryan Miller was unstoppable for the Northern Wolves in a region championship game.

The Jackrabbits had a huge advantage with their always vocal home fans. But that didn’t phase Ryan who was hitting shots from everywhere for head coach Bob Olson.

The Wolves had made the move to Division II after being dominant in the NAIA ranks... But this was a major challenge.

Mike Miller’s older brother rose to the occasion. He tossed in 45 points and Northern pulled off the stunner 88-82. Jackrabbit fans weren’t happy, but they were impressed!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Canaries take series from Milwaukee at Birdcage

Updated: 1 hours ago
Canaries take series from Milwaukee at Birdcage

Sports

West Lyon falls in 2-A State Baseball Tournament

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Lyon falls to Van Meter in 2-A baseball semi's in Des Moines

Sports

Logan excited for Friday night fight at Pentagon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Logan returns to South Dakota for title fight

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 30th

Updated: 1 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 30th

Latest News

Sports

Cizek’s shot, Jacks title and USD’s WNIT championship are memorable moments

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
Cizek’s shot, Jacks title and USD’s WNIT championship are memorable moments

Sports

Huset’s GM is excited about future at the track

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
Huset's GM is excited for the future at the track

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 29th

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 29th

Sports

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Canaries go for 3rd straight win

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
Canaries go for 3rd straight win

National

Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT
A re-opening night doubleheader inside the bubble at Walt Disney World awaits Thursday, when New Orleans takes on Utah before a matchup of the two teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.