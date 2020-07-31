Body of missing Wyoming man found near Humboldt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing 78-year-old Wyoming man was found near Humboldt on Thursday.

Authorities say 78-year-old Wesley Guy was last seen in Buffalo, Wyoming. Authorities used a tracking device installed from OnStar to track his vehicle near a slough southwest of Humboldt.

Authorities searched the area and located Guy’s body.

No foul play is expected. Authorities say the cause of death is believed to be from a known medical condition.

Search efforts were conducted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks

