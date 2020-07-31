Advertisement

Canaries take series from Milwaukee at Birdcage

Birds score 3 in 1st inning and hang on for 5-4 win
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries used an early lead and a dominant performance by Jake Zokan to take the rubber game against the Milwaukee Milkmen 5-4 Thursday night.

Jake Zokan struck out nine Milkmen batters over his six strong innings to earn the victory. The Birds took an early lead in the first inning and thanks to a few insurance runs never gave way to the Milkmen.

Milwaukee earned the early lead in the top of the first after Brett Vertigan doubled to lead off the game. Zach Nehrir drove him in on his RBI single to give the visitors the 1-0 advantage.

Sioux Falls struck back and took the lead in the bottom of the first. Jabari Henry doubled with one out; Alay Lago walked to put runners on first and second. Damek Tomscha doubled to score Henry and put runners on second and third. Then Clint Coulter hit one past the diving Brett Vertigan in the left-center field gap and legged out a two-run triple making the score 3-1 Birds.

The Canaries scored one more in the bottom of the second. Grant Kay led off the inning with a triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Brett to extend the lead to 4-1.

Milwaukee cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth. Adam Walker doubled with one out. Two batters later David Washington swapped places with him with a double of his one to drive in Walker and make the score 4-2.

The Birds added a key insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Brett led off with a double and scored two batters later on a Henry RBI single extending the lead to 5-2.

The Milkmen scored one run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Walker cutting the the deficit down to 5-3.

That score held until the ninth when Mason Davis led off with a single. Davis went first to third on a single by Christian Correa. Then Logan Trowbridge drove in Davis on an RBI groundout. Keaton Steele shut down the Milwaukee rally after that recording a fly-out and a strikeout to end the game give the Canaries the 5-4 victory.

UP NEXT

The Chicago Dogs come to the Birdcage to face the Sioux Falls Canaries in the first game of the three game weekend series Friday July 31. Trevor Lawhorn will be inducted into the Canaries Hall of Fame on Friday night along with Lawhorn bobbleheads given out before the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Lyon falls in 2-A State Baseball Tournament

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Lyon falls to Van Meter in 2-A baseball semi's in Des Moines

Sports

A memorable day for Ryan Miller at Frost Arena

Updated: 1 hours ago
It was Miller time at Frost Arena back in 1998 as Ryan's 45 points helped beat the Jackrabbits in the Region championship game

Sports

Logan excited for Friday night fight at Pentagon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Logan returns to South Dakota for title fight

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 30th

Updated: 1 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 30th

Latest News

Sports

Cizek’s shot, Jacks title and USD’s WNIT championship are memorable moments

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
Cizek’s shot, Jacks title and USD’s WNIT championship are memorable moments

Sports

Huset’s GM is excited about future at the track

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
Huset's GM is excited for the future at the track

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 29th

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 29th

Sports

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Canaries go for 3rd straight win

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
Canaries go for 3rd straight win

National

Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT
A re-opening night doubleheader inside the bubble at Walt Disney World awaits Thursday, when New Orleans takes on Utah before a matchup of the two teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.