Advertisement

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

The camp followed disinfecting rules and required staff to wear masks, but campers didn’t have to wear face coverings. Health officials said “relatively large” groups of kids slept in the same cabin where they regularly sang and cheered, likely leading to spread.

Nearly 600 people were at the overnight camp, which was not named in the report by Georgia health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Media outlets reported a large outbreak occurred at the time at a YMCA camp at Lake Burton in Rabun County, near the state’s northern border with North Carolina.

Campers ranged in age from 6 to 19, and many of the staffers were teenagers. Cabins had between 16 to 26 people. The report said this was “relatively large” but doesn’t clearly say if it was too many. Health investigators did fault the camp for not opening enough windows and doors to increase circulation in buildings.

The report said a teenage staff member developed chills on the evening of June 22 and left the camp the following day.

The camp began sending campers home two days later when the staffer got a positive test result for coronavirus. The camp notified state health officials and closed the camp on June 27.

Test results were available for 344 people and 260 of them — about three-quarters — were positive.

The percentage of campers infected was higher among younger kids than older kids, the report found. It also was higher in kids who were at the camp for longer periods of time.

Officials recorded information about symptoms for only 136 kids. Of those, 100 reported symptoms — mostly fever, headache and sore throat.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

News

Verne Eide donates $25K to Children Inn’s Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Vern Eide presented a check for $25,000 to the non-profit to wrap up its Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

DeGeneres apologizes to show’s staff amid workplace inquiry

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Steps are being taken to make several staffing changes and implement other steps, Warner Bros. said, without citing specifics.

Latest News

News

Iowa increases enforcement as state reports 696 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
A day after officials launched an effort to increase enforcement of distancing orders in bars and restaurants, a state agency reported there had been nearly 700 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past day.

National

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Updated: 1 hour ago
The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

National Politics

Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 jobless benefit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
After late-night talks failed to produce a breakthrough, the two sides took their case to the media Friday morning, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appearing before reporters on short notice at the exact moment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared at her weekly news conference.

News

Augustana confirms 6 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Augustana University says it remains committed to having in-person classes this fall and that they anticipate more reports of positive cases.

National Politics

Delayed election results? Maybe, but not because of fraud

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and WILL WEISSERT
A shift to mail voting is increasing the chances that Americans will not know the winner of November’s presidential race on election night. But that doesn’t mean the results will be flawed or fraudulent, as President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday.