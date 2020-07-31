Advertisement

Iowa increases enforcement as state reports 696 new cases

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A day after officials launched an effort to increase enforcement of distancing orders in bars and restaurants, a state agency reported there had been nearly 700 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past day.

The Alcoholic Beverages Division and the Department of Inspections and Appeals announced Thursday a $1,000 fine will be imposed on bars that fail to enforce requirements that people stay 6 feet apart when more than 10 are gathered. Restaurants will get a warning. Repeat offenses could result in suspensions and revocations of food and alcohol permits and licenses.

As of Friday morning, another 11 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

