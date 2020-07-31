Logan excited for Friday night fight at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Doland native Bryce Logan flew back to South Dakota from Phoenix where he’d been training. While it will be nice to see family, this is a business trip. Logan is on the card Friday night at the Pentagon in a title fight in the Legacy Fighting Alliance. It’s a chance to make a name for himself at this level and see where it goes from there at age 30. ”It gives me a little incentive to go in there and give it a little extra. And this one being for the LFA title is huge for me as far as where it can propel my career to going forward with a win. And it’s awesome to be able to do it on the home front, on the home territory, in an arena that I’m super familiar with,” says Logan.

Bryce played college football at Dakota State and jumped full-time into MMA when he graduated. This will be the 7th time he has fought at the Pentagon, but the first time without his vocal fans who can only watch on TV.

