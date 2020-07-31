Mark Meierhenry, Former SD Attorney General passes away
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Attorney General Mark Meierhenry passed Wednesday away after a lengthy illness. He was 75.
A page on the Miller Funeral Home’s website says a public visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at Miller Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
A memorial service will be live-streamed over the Miller Funeral Home’s YouTube Channel at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 5th.
Meierhenry was the state’s 26th Attorney General, serving from 1979 to 1987.
