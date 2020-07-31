Advertisement

Mountain Lion spotted in Yankton neighborhood

The mountain lion was seen in a neighborhood before heading towards the airport.
The mountain lion was seen in a neighborhood before heading towards the airport.(Yankton Police Dept/Facebook)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton Police say a mountain lion was spotted in a Yankton neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The mountain lion was seen in the area of 31st and Francis in Yankton. It’s last known location was heading east into a cornfield south of the airport.

Police say anyone who sees a mountain lion should contact the Yankton Police Department immediately at (605) 668-5210.

https://www.facebook.com/yanktonpolicedepartment/photos/a.273320070152660/749784782506184/

