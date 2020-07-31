Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on child porn charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 37-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after an “extensive” child pornography investigation.

37-year-old Joshua Lugert is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Sioux Falls Police say the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force performed an “extensive investigation” into Lugert leading up to his arrest.

Lugert was arrested without incident during a search of his residence.

Police encourage the public if you have anything to report involving the exploitation of a child to contact the cybertipline.com or contact 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.