Advertisement

Smithfield, OSHA reach agreement on sharing information

Courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business (KSFY)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Smithfield Foods and federal workplace safety investigators have reached an agreement over sharing information on a coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield’s pork processing plant in South Dakota. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating an outbreak at Smithfield’s plant in Sioux Falls. Over 850 workers were infected with COVID-19 in March and April. The federal government in June had subpoenaed South Dakota’s Department of Health for details on the outbreak. But the company asked a federal judge to quash the subpoena. The federal government and Smithfield have asked a federal judge to dismiss the matter.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Body of missing Wyoming man found near Humboldt

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The body of a missing 78-year-old Wyoming man was found near Humboldt on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

News

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosts virtual auction

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosts virtual auction

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosts virtual auction

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight that preceded criminal charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Virtual Crisis Care pilot program to rely on Avera Behavioral Health experts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Law enforcement is trained for mental health situations. Having an Avera eCARE behavioral health professional-just one click away provides the next level of care.

News

Governor Reynolds updates Iowa’s ‘Return to Learn’ plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave an update on the state’s ‘Return to Learn’ plan Thursday.

News

Mark Meierhenry, Former SD Attorney General passes away

Updated: 13 hours ago
A page on the Miller Funeral Home’s website says a public visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at Miller Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.