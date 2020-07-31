Storms for Some Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While temperatures briefly warm up across the area today and the humidity rises for many, we’re going to be tracking the return of some showers and storms tonight. The threat for severe weather this evening isn’t totally non-existent as there is a Marginal Risk for severe storms across the region. The main threats would be for a couple of storms to briefly become severe for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

These storms will make their way south and essentially fizzle out late tonight and into early Saturday morning. On Saturday, expect more cloud cover and cooler temperatures as highs only make it into the lower 80′s for many. The northern portions of the region will stay dry for Saturday, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop once more along and south of I-90 Saturday afternoon.

Once the cold front finally clears the area by Sunday, we’ll be looking at much cooler temperatures for the beginning of August! Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 70′s with plenty of sunshine on the way for many of us. Highs will remain in the 70′s to begin next week as well. We’ll have sunshine and dry weather for the first few days of next week.

We’re tracking some more showers and thunderstorms to return by the end of next week thanks to the return of the heat. Highs will be back in the 90′s nearly everywhere by next weekend.

