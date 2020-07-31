Verne Eide donates $25K to Children Inn’s Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This month Dakota News Now has promoted the Children’s Inn and the organization’s efforts to help those experiencing domestic violence.

Vern Eide presented a check for $25,000 to the non-profit to wrap up its Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

The donation brings the campaign’s total to over $61,000 raised.

“It’s part of our calling to serve those people and that you know the people of at the Children’s Inn, Children’s Home Society, they do that for a living. Unfortunately, their business is getting better as it shouldn’t. We believe its the place we need to step in where we can help,” says Verne Eide Motorcars Owner Jim Lake.

If you’re looking for a way to help the Children’s Inn and its Drive Out Domestic Violence Campaign.

Go to driveoutdv.com and make a donation, the campaign ends Friday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.