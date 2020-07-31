Advertisement

Verne Eide donates $25K to Children Inn’s Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This month Dakota News Now has promoted the Children’s Inn and the organization’s efforts to help those experiencing domestic violence.

Vern Eide presented a check for $25,000 to the non-profit to wrap up its Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

The donation brings the campaign’s total to over $61,000 raised.

“It’s part of our calling to serve those people and that you know the people of at the Children’s Inn, Children’s Home Society, they do that for a living. Unfortunately, their business is getting better as it shouldn’t. We believe its the place we need to step in where we can help,” says Verne Eide Motorcars Owner Jim Lake.

If you’re looking for a way to help the Children’s Inn and its Drive Out Domestic Violence Campaign.

Go to driveoutdv.com and make a donation, the campaign ends Friday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Iowa increases enforcement as state reports 696 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
A day after officials launched an effort to increase enforcement of distancing orders in bars and restaurants, a state agency reported there had been nearly 700 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past day.

News

Augustana confirms 6 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Augustana University says it remains committed to having in-person classes this fall and that they anticipate more reports of positive cases.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

South Dakota reports 80 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as deaths increase to 130.

News

Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 37-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after an “extensive” child pornography investigation.

News

Body of missing Wyoming man found near Humboldt

Updated: 4 hours ago
The body of a missing 78-year-old Wyoming man was found near Humboldt on Thursday.

News

Smithfield, OSHA reach agreement on sharing information

Updated: 5 hours ago
Smithfield Foods and federal workplace safety investigators have reached an agreement over sharing information on a coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield’s pork processing plant in South Dakota.

News

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society hosts virtual auction

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now